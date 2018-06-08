Getting sciency with a former astronaut/NFL player and some really smart kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Astronaut Leland Melvin brings us two of the winners in the 2018 Toshiba Exploravision Awards program. He talks about how its encouraging students to get excited about science and technology and about catching a football in space. For more info, visit www.exploravision.org.