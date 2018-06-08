HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Astronaut Leland Melvin brings us two of the winners in the 2018 Toshiba Exploravision Awards program. He talks about how its encouraging students to get excited about science and technology and about catching a football in space. For more info, visit www.exploravision.org.
Getting sciency with a former astronaut/NFL player and some really smart kids on Coast Live
-
The first African-American woman in space talks science for girls on Coast Live
-
Astronaut’s DNA no longer matches identical twin’s after time in space, NASA finds
-
Sailor sacrifices sleep for science to save the planet
-
UFO expert Giorgio Tsoukalos from “Ancient Aliens” is live on Coast Live
-
2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award Recipient on Coast Live
-
-
Bench mark: Former women’s basketball star Chasity Melvin coaching with men’s team
-
Otter Ball raises $120K for Virginia Living Museum
-
Virginia Beach teen receives 2018 Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award
-
Getting ready to shop with a taste of the 2018 Spring Bodacious Bazaar on Coast Live
-
Hurricane season, gas prices and your summer travel plans on Coast Live
-
-
Potato power: Student wins $250,000 prize for blight solution that could save billions
-
Daytime Emmys: The winners list
-
Sleep in this weekend — you might live longer