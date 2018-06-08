Get schooled in comedy this summer with a preview of Teachers Season 3 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  We speak with Co-Stars Katie O'Brien and Katy Colloton to learn more about how the teachers will conquer the new school year. Teachers, Season 3 Premiered June 5th and airs Tuesdays at 10:30 ET/PT on TV Land.