‘Game of Thrones’ prequel gets pilot order at HBO

HBO may have finally landed on a way to give “Game of Thrones” fans their fill of Westeros after the show’s final season.

HBO has ordered a pilot for a possible spinoff of the mega hit series, the network confirmed to CNN. The new project, a prequel, comes from British screenwriter and producer Jane Goldman and “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin.

As previously reported, several ideas for possible “Game of Thrones” related projects had been in development.

The pilot, HBO said, takes place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

The network teases in a logline, “from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

If picked up to series, Goldman will serve as showrunner.

Some of the producer’s credits include “Kick-Ass,” “X-Men First Class,” and the “Kingsman” films.

HBO did not provide a timeline for the pilot’s production, but president of programming Casey Bloys has previously said the network is in no rush to find a followup to “Game of Thrones.”

“The number one priority in all of this is the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ Bloys told reporters last summer, adding that it would be “at least a year” after the final season concluded before the network aired a spin-off. “I don’t want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that.”

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is scheduled to air sometime in 2019.