× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up and tracking rain… Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. An isolated “pop-up” shower is possible this afternoon but most areas will just see extra clouds. It will feel more muggy today as the dew point climbs into the mid 60s.

It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the low 70s to upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible but most area will just see partly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms will return for the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday but it will feel more like the low 90s. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Sunday as a front slowly moves through the region. Highs will drop into the lower 80s but it will still be muggy. Clouds and rain chances will continue for early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 8th

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

