First Warning Forecast: Rain Moving In

We are mostly sunny and warm this afternoon! Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with more humidity than the past few days. We will stay mostly dry but there is a 20% chance of a quick pop up shower through the evening. We will be a little on the breezy side with wind coming from the southeast 10-15 mph.

We will wake up Saturday to lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s but feeling more like the upper 70s with the humidity. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday but it will feel more like 90+. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will stay towards the north for th Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. There is a chance for a few isolated severe storms in the evening.

Sunday will be the rainier day of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s and it will still be muggy. Rain will be off and on throughout the day and more widespread. There will be a 50% chance through the day with the possibility of a thunderstorm but as of now we are not expecting those to go severe.

Monday we will continue the trend of wet weather with another 50% chance throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s for highs. We will start to dry out by Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 8th

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

