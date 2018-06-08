Escaped prisoner from Pasquotank Correctional Institution apprehended

PASQUOTANK, N.C. – A prisoner that escaped from the Pasquotank Correctional Institution has been apprehended

The inmate, Devonta Respers, was in the minimum security facility when he escaped around 10 a.m. Friday.

Respers was serving a sentence for assault with a deadly weapon on a government officers/employees and was admitted to prison on January 25, 2017, officials said.

He was scheduled for release in April 2020.

