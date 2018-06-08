Coop has the country music scoop live from 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle (eagle97.com/thecoopshow) has details on Garth Brooks' huge announcement, Backstreet Boy AJ's Country Album,  and Dolly Parton's new Netflix series.