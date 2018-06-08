All southbound lanes and left northbound lane blocked on US-17 at the James River Bridge

Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship off coast of Cape Hatteras

Posted 9:59 am, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:00AM, June 8, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 33-year-old  woman that was suffering from appendicitis-like symptoms was medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday.

According to officials, watchstanders in Portsmouth received a notification from the Carnival Horizon’s crew about the woman and sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to help her.

“The Carnival Horizon diverted their course towards shore, which expedited our response time,” said Lt. j.g. Daniel J. Dunn, command duty officer at the 5th District command center. “The success of this case was a result of exceptional coordination between the cruise ship, the command center and Air Station Elizabeth City.”

Upon arrival, the helicopter crew hoisted the passenger and medevaced her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk.

The condition of the woman at this time is unknown.