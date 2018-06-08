BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:45 AM
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS June 3 – 9
NORFOLK: Waterside Drive closed for Harborfest through Sunday. Detours are in place.
I-64 Express Lanes:
- Full closure June 8, 9 a.m. to noon and June 6, 8-11:30 p.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
o June 8, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o June 9, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.,
o June 8, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o June 9, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-264:
· I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed June 3-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The entrance to the I-64 west on-ramp from northbound Military Hwy will be closed for about three weeks beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp using the Robin Hood Rd. entrance. In addition, eastbound and westbound traffic on Robin Hood Rd. will be detoured around the Military Hwy intersection June 8-11. View the project page for more details.
- Beginning June 3 and continuing for approximately 10 nights, motorists will encounter alternating lane closures at the off-ramp from I-264 east to Witchduck Road nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will remain open with reduced lanes.
- Beginning June 3 and recurring as necessary during the month, the right-turn lane from northbound Witchduck Road to Grayson Street will be closed. Witchduck Road traffic will still be able to turn right onto Grayson Street during this lane closure.
- Beginning around June 15 and continuing for approximately 11 nights, the off-ramp from from I-264 west to Witchduck Road will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour (map below) will direct traffic to the next exit at Newtown Road, back onto I-264 east, and to the I-264 east off-ramp to Witchduck Road.