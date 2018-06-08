×

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 6:45 AM

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS June 3 – 9

NORFOLK: Waterside Drive closed for Harborfest through Sunday. Detours are in place.

I-64 Express Lanes:

Full closure June 8, 9 a.m. to noon and June 6, 8-11:30 p.m.

​Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

o June 8, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o June 9, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.,

o June 8, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o June 9, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-264:

· I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed June 3-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The entrance to the I-64 west on-ramp from northbound Military Hwy will be closed for about three weeks beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp using the Robin Hood Rd. entrance. In addition, eastbound and westbound traffic on Robin Hood Rd. will be detoured around the Military Hwy intersection June 8-11. View the project page for more details.

NIGHT-TIME LANE CLOSURES AND DETOURS

AT I-264 OFF-RAMPS TO WITCHDUCK ROAD

NORFOLK – Underground utility work in support of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Phase II, will result in the following impacts around the Witchduck Road interchange:

Beginning June 3 and continuing for approximately 10 nights, motorists will encounter alternating lane closures at the off-ramp from I-264 east to Witchduck Road nightly, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp will remain open with reduced lanes.

Beginning June 3 and recurring as necessary during the month, the right-turn lane from northbound Witchduck Road to Grayson Street will be closed. Witchduck Road traffic will still be able to turn right onto Grayson Street during this lane closure.

Beginning around June 15 and continuing for approximately 11 nights, the off-ramp from from I-264 west to Witchduck Road will close from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour (map below) will direct traffic to the next exit at Newtown Road, back onto I-264 east, and to the I-264 east off-ramp to Witchduck Road.