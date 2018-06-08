× 2018 Oozeball Fest to benefit local Naval Special Warfare families.

Get ready to get muddy and have some fun for a great cause Saturday in Virginia Beach!

This Saturday is the first ever Oozeball Tournament in Virginia Beach. For those unfamiliar with the sport, you play volley ball in 12 inches of mud! It may sound challenging but it is all for a great cause. The All In, All The Time Foundation was started ten years ago by Christina Valentine who lost her husband in a training accident. SOCS Tom Valentine served for eighteen and a half years in the SEAL teams. After his passing Christina saw a need for a smaller foundation to help the families of our fallen warriors. Her foundation honors her husband and ensures our heroes are never forgotten.

Oozeball Fest will directly help those Special Warfare families in our area. The event is being held at Anderson's a family owned local garden center located at 1925 Fisher Arch, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. The festivities start at 8:00 AM.

There will also be a SEAL obstacle course in that the kids can enjoy for a $5.00 donation!

