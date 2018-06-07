Woman severely injured after being hit by truck in Newport News

Posted 5:10 am, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15AM, June 7, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. about an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of 79th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was struck by a 1996 Dodge pickup truck on the southbound side of the intersection.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if the driver will be charged.

Police say the Crash Team Unit is investigating.

Stay with News 3 as more details become available.