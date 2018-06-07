× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, Warm up ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning, near or a bit below normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s, just below normal. It will still feel spring-like today with dew points in the low 60s.

Heat and humidity will return for the end of the week and weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Friday. Dew points will begin to climb into the mid 60s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday but it will feel more like the 90s. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon to early evening.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Sunday as a front moves through the region. Highs will drop into the lower 80s but it will still be muggy. Clouds and rain chances will continue for early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 7th

2003 F0 Tornado: Currituck Co

2013 Tropical Storm Andrea Widespread Heavy Rain

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.