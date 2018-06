NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This just may be the cutest thing you see all day!

Newport News Police posted pictures of K-9 Taz who they said likes to be carried by his handler, when he’s not working of course!

Taz also likes to take selfies and meet new friends!

Police said he is still in training and should certify later this month.

Once he certifies he will join other members of Newport News Police Department to keep the public safe!