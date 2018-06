“The Kindness of Strangers” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

CHAMBRE DE CHASSE — As pressing matters rage on in New Orleans, the Mikaelson siblings find themselves forced to set aside their differences and work together to escape a “chambre de chasse.” Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Charles Michael Davis, Riley Voelkel and Danielle Rose Russell also star. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Beau DeMayo & Carina Adly MacKenzie (508). Original airdate 6/13/2018.