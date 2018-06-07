Test your ‘Friends’ knowledge during this Virginia Beach trivia night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Attention Friends fans! How much do you know about the show?

Mix it Up on Shore Drive is challenging people who think they know everything there is to know about Friends.

On June 11, 12 and 13 the bottle shop and tasting room is offering $1,100 in cash prizes to Friends fanatics.

Teams can be anywhere from 2-6 players and tables are already completely sold out BUT standing room playing is still available.

The events are at 6:30 p.m.

If you’d like to get on a waiting list for a table call 757-412-1200.