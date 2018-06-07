Summer fun for the family in Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG Va,- Looking for something fun to do with the family this summer?
Take trip to Colonial Williamsburg for Ax throwing lessons, a brand new kids day camp, Patriot Play and Musket lessons for the adults.
Not only can you explore the history of Colonial Williamburg but now more than ever you can bring the family and enjoy education hands-on.
New for the summer of 2018, Colonial Williamsburg summer day camp.
D.O.G day camps offers your kids the chance to participate in hands-on, educational activities throughout our living history museum.
Also new this summer is Seats of Power: A children’s tour of the capital.
Explore the Capitol during this 25-minute interactive tour aimed at children 3-9.
Your family will learn about and see the various seats of power in this important government building.
Try a new form of hands-on, 18th-century education and fun at the interpretive Ax Range.
You’ll learn the history of ax throwing during the Revolutionary War, the uses of belt axes, and proper technique.
After a safety briefing, you can take a swing at things yourself.
Programs occur daily at 10, 10:30, 11, and 11:30 in the morning.
You can find tickets online here.
For more information on all of the events offered this summer visit their website here.