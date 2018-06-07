Students honored at Virginia Aquarium to celebrate Oceans of Success

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Approximately 200 elementary school students were honored at the annual Oceans of Success celebration at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Museum on June 6.

The event honored third, fourth and fifth graders shown to have greatly improved their academic performance thought out the school year.

It was sponsored by the law firm Breit, Drescher and Imprevento. Students received a free tour of the facility, watched a 3-D movie and participated in hands-on learning activities.

For further information about the Oceans of Success program, please contact the Department of School Leadership at 757-263-1088.

By Anna Marie Lopez