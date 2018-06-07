Second loaded gun in two days confiscated at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – Another loaded gun was detected at Norfolk International Airport this week.

A Pennsylvania man was caught by the Transportation Security Administration with a loaded gun Wednesday, just two days after another individual was caught with a gun.

This confiscation marks the 10th firearm that TSA officers have caught at the airport so far this calendar year, tying the 10 that were caught during all 12 months of 2017 already.

On Wednesday, TSA officers stopped a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, resident with a .45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

TSA contacted the airport police, who came to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun, questioned the man and cited him on a weapons violation.

On Monday, TSA officers stopped a man with a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 13 bullets at the airport.