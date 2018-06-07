Portsmouth detectives arrest man in connection with multiple pharmacy robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with three pharmacy robberies in the city.

24-year-old Deshawn Williams was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Authorities confirmed his identity and he was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives say Williams robbed the Rite Aid and Walgreens in Churchland on May 20 and May 27, respectively. Williams also robbed the Walgreens at 700 Frederick Boulevard on June 3.

During each incident, Williams showed a handgun and left the stores with an undisclosed amount of money.

Williams was charged with three counts of Robbery, three counts of Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He is being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.