Popular coffee company Caribou Coffee coming to Virginia Beach along with Einstein Bros Bagels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The popular coffee company Caribou Coffee is coming to Town Center of Virginia Beach!

Along with Caribou comes Einstein Bros Bagels. The pair is called Coffee & Bagels.

Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros Bagels created the combined store concept and the companies said the menu will serve items from each brand’s menu. Coffee & Bagels will be on the first floor of One Columbus Center, facing Main Street, across from the Clark Nexsen building, Town Center said.

The official open date in Virginia Beach has not yet been set.

Caribou Coffee currently only has five other locations in Virginia.