Patriots receiver Julian Edelman reportedly facing four-game NFL ban

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – After missing the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will reportedly miss the first four games of 2018.

According to multiple reports, Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Edelman is appealing the suspension. The Patriots’ first four games of 2018 are against: Houston, Jacksonville, Detroit and Miami.

In 2016, Edelman’s last healthy season, he caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games. The 32 year-old has spent his entire career with the Patriots after being selected by New England in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

