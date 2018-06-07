Oscar Smith’s top five football recruit in Virginia makes college choice

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kelly makes his call.

Oscar Smith High School junior Cam’Ron Kelly, a four-star recruit rated as the fifth best prospect in Virginia for the class of 2019, will make his college choice Thursday morning in a ceremony inside the Oscar Smith auditorium.

According to 247 Sports, Kelly – who played multiple offensive and defensive positions for the Tigers last season, has 41 scholarship offers.

On April 24, Kelly revealed his eight finalists: Penn State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Washington State, UVA, Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State. 247 Sports reports Kelly used his five official visits on: Washington State, Oklahoma, Penn State, UVA and Clemson.