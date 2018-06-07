× Neighbors at odds over bike lanes coming to East Ocean View Avenue

NORFOLK, Va – Construction crews cover a two-mile stretch on East Ocean View Avenue. The work is apart of the Norfolk’s complete street’s project, which will bring center turn lanes, pedestrian crossings and bike lanes to the roadway between 19th Bay Street and Capeview Avenue.

Neighbors are split in their opinions of the complete street’s project. Those who are against the project, say they mostly have an issue with the bike lanes, believing they will not be used often and will turn the two-lane roadway into a single lane roadway.

Other neighbors see the bike lanes as a solution to traffic problems, hoping that more people will choose to ride their bikes instead of drive in the area. Many also believe bike lanes will cause visitors to come to the beach.

In April, The East Ocean View Civic League approved construction of bike lanes in its community.

The City of Norfolk expects the complete streets project on East Ocean View Avenue to be finished by the end of June.