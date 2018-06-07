Nationally-recognized STEM program comes to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Camp Invention, a STEM-based summer program targeted at kids in kindergarten to sixth grade, is coming to two Hampton Roads locations.

The summer program will be held from June 18-22 at Christopher Newport University and from June 18-21 at Princess Anne Elementary School, and will offer activities such as robot building and problem solving using technology.

Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum. It has served more than 1.3 million children and 125,000 teachers since 1990.

