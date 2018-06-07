Law Enforcement Torch Run passes through Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Members of the Suffolk Police Department and the Suffolk Sheriff’s Office were on hand to participate as the Law Enforcement Torch Run passed through Suffolk this morning.

After runners from the Portsmouth Police Department handed off the torch, Suffolk law enforcement completed an 8-mile run along Route 17 to pass the torch off to officials from Isle of Wight County.

The torch is expected to arrive at its final destination in Richmond in time for the Special Olympics Virginia 2018 Summer Games being held June 8th and 9th.

The 1,900-mile, 7-day Torch Run involves more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Virginia.