Joseph’s juke helps send Norfolk Tides to 7-4 victory in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - It wasn't a dance move, but an 'electric slide' was the highlight of Thursday's Norfolk Tides game.

Trying to score on a Drew Dosch double in the first inning, Norfolk designated hitter Caleb Joseph was about to be thrown-out at home plate. That's when Joseph quickly popped-out of his slide, leaned his body towards the backstop/away from the catcher and tapped his left toe on home plate to avoid the tag and score the run.

It was one of a pair of runs scored by Joseph in the 7-4 Tides victory. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI on the day - a game in which Norfolk scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning.

The Tides improve to 30-and-26 on the season - a game and a half behind first place Durham in the International League's South Division.