First Warning Forecast: Warmer and more humid to end the work week

A gorgeous spring-like day today! High pressure has kept us nice and dry today. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight. We’ll see temperatures dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A nice and dry start to the day to end the work week. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Many communities will stay rain-free. Lows will be right around the 70 degree mark.

Temperatures will warm up quickly as high pressure moves offshore on Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s, but will feel like the low and mid 90s with the humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy, with increasing rain and storm chances by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Better chances for showers and storms on Sunday as the cold front drops through the region. It will be a bit milder, with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll continue with unsettled weather to start the work week, with highs in the upper 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

