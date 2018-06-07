× Do you want to grow an oyster garden? Here is your chance

Hampton Roads, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says we need a lot more oysters in the Chesapeake Bay.

Thursday night the Chesapeake Bay Foundation held their Oyster Gardening Seminar.

They’re holding ten similar events throughout the month of June throughout Hampton Roads.

For 25 dollars people can get two cages of baby oysters and grow them over the course of a year then bring them back to help the foundation reach their goal of adding 10 billion new oysters in the bay by 2025.

They said the seminar will teach people how to maintain their garden through the year. They said after the seminar the person will receive spat-on-shell (baby oysters set on recycled shells) and two cages to grow them in.

“A lot people love oysters because they love to eat them like myself, but oysters are so important to the bay because one oyster can filter 50 gallons of water a day, so it is really important to get as many oysters back in the bay as possible,” said Kelly Davis, Virginia Oyster Restoration Outreach.

Thursday people that participated last year brought back the oysters they helped grow off their docks.

Leaders with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said you can participate even if you don’t have a dock.

They can help you find a park or public locations.

They said we need more oysters in our waters and they play a vital role on our community.

http://www.cbf.org/how-we-save-the-bay/programs-initiatives/virginia/oyster-restoration/oyster-gardening/hampton-roads-oyster-gardening-seminars-new-gardeners.html