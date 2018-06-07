Dare Co. Crime Line video shows man wearing “murse” attempting vehicle break-in

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A video has been posted on the Dare County Community Crime Line page of a man who appears to be attempting a vehicle break-in.

The post says the man was carrying a “murse” (man purse) or something similar. He is a white male, early 20’s, slim build, approximately 5’10-6’1″ wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

The Dare County Community Crime Line said there has been an uptick in vehicle break-ins reported in the Kill Devil Hills area.

Video from a security camera captured shows the suspect attempting to break into a white Ford pickup truck in the 1200 block of S. Memorial Blvd.

If you recognize this person contact the Crime Line through our website by clicking here to leave a tip or call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at 449-5337.