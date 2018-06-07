Attendees at birthday party where 10-year-old was shot remember haunting details

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Attendees who were at a party Wednesday night are now left with haunting images of a child being gunned down in their minds.

“His mom holding him, holding his head back,” recalled Diana Dok. “All the kids had already ate cake and ice cream, came outside and played for the last little bit before they had to get ready to go to bed for school and stuff,” said Dok.

Police tell News 3 the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Cresent Way in Newport News. When police arrived they found a young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Neighbors vividly remember and describe how the scene played out. Some say they heard around 20 gunshots.

“There were two guns this time. I saw a revolver another lady saw a semi-automatic with an extended clip on it. We heard the gunshots first saw the three boys standing by that tree and they just ran,” said Dok.

Police are saying the 10-year-old was not the intended target. A 42-year-old man was also shot in the leg at this party. He was later released from a local hospital.

With this now being the second child shot in less than a week in Newport News – the first when a six-year-old was shot last Saturday night at a cookout – police say they are being proactive with patrols at a maximum but need the community’s help as well.

“Somebody’s got to say something. Somebody knows something. How do these guns get into the hands? Is it a friend or family member? Somebody sees it on social media. They take pictures with them. We’ve got to act on that beforehand,” said Chief Mike Grinstead, Newport News Police Department.

Police are following several leads at this time, but are still asking for details – big or small – from the public if you know anything about this case.