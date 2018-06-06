United Airlines will now offer nonstop flights from Norfolk to Denver

NORFOLK, Va. – United Airlines will offer new nonstop service from Norfolk International Airport (ORF) to Denver International Airport (DIA) beginning Thursday.

The service was initially announced through a January 8 Tweet by the airline.

Before this, taking flights with connections to Denver was the only option for customers flying out of Norfolk.

The first flight is set to depart from Gate B28 at 8:15 a.m. For its inauguration, there will be activities including in-gate promotions and a water cannon salute for the aircraft’s departure.