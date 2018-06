NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia State Police are working a crash involving a tractor trailer that overturned.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 at Willoughby Spit.

The tractor trailer is over the jersey wall hanging over the bridge.

State Police said the crash involves injuries, but did not say how many people were hurt.

VDOT has alternate routes in place at this time.