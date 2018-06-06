THE FLASH, Tuesday 6/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

The Flash — “Luck Be a Lady” — Image Number: FLA403b_0129.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Grant Gustin as Barry Allen and Sugar ÃÂ± Lyn Beard as Becky/Hazard ÃÂ± Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

“Luck Be a Lady”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

DC COMICS’ CHARACTER HAZARD COMES TO PLAY IN CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team are hit by a string of bad luck and realize it is the handiwork of a new meta, Becky (guest star Sugar-Lyn Beard) nicknamed Hazard, who has the ability to give others bad luck, while cashing in the benefits for herself.  Meanwhile, Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) returns to Earth-1 to give Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) a message from Jesse.  Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Judalina Neira (#403).  Original airdate 10/24/2017.