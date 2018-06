Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Is motherhood weighing on you? We sit down with Dr. Robert H. Schnarrs of the Hague Center to discuss what's included in a "Mommy Makeover" and other options from The Hague Center.

He also says if you call about a Mommy Makeover before Labor Day and mention Coast Live you could receive $500 off.

Presented by

The Hague Center

757-274-4000

TheHagueCenter.com