The 3-0 hole truth: Warriors on brink of burying Cavs, winning third NBA title in four years

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Despite a triple-double, LeBron James was not the best player on his home floor, in his home state Wednesday.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant scored 43 points in 43 minutes as his Golden State squad came from behind to beat James and the Cavaliers, 110-102 in game three of the NBA Finals. The Warriors lead the best of seven series, 3-0 and can clinch their second straight NBA title Friday night. No team in NBA history has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Durant’s 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting led the way. LeBron, who is 3-and-5 all-time in NBA Finals series, scored 33 points, dished-out 11 assists and nabbed 10 rebounds. Kevin Love added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry missed 13 of his 16 shots, scoring just 11 points.

Game four of the NBA Finals tips-off at 9:00 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.