Say ‘pie do’ with a pizza wedding bouquet

If you love pizza and are looking to add a little spice to your wedding, why not try a pizza bouquet?

Villa Italian Kitchen announced the creation of the new spin on classic wedding accessories–the first-ever pizza bouquet and boutonniere.

The bouquet and boutonniere will be gifted to a limited number of pizza-loving couples who are getting married this summer.

The pizza bouquet and boutonniere floral details hand-crafted by New York City food-stylist, Jessie Bearden, and are made from freshly prepared pizza dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, fresh California tomatoes and zesty pepperoni.

