× Possible rabid fox attacks Chesapeake homeowner

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Health Department is warning residents about a possible rabid fox attack.

According to the department, on Saturday June 2, a homeowner in the Riverwalk community was attacked by a fox. They say the attack was unprovoked and in the middle of the day, causing them to believe that the fox is rabid.

The Chesapeake Health Department says this type of behavior is not common for foxes.

A fox trap has been set outside of one home where neighbors say a person was attacked. Animal control says the person was scratched by the fox and has minor injuries.

Those who live in the area say they are frightened and stunned by the recent events, many are carrying bats and bleach with them as they walk around the neighborhood.

Animal control says the fox is likely dead, but it is possible that they could have passed the virus onto another animal. Neighbors are asked to remain alert and get their pets a rabies vaccination as a precaution.

The Health Department urges anyone who has been bitten or scratched by any wildlife to call the Chesapeake Health Department at 757-382-8672 or Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080 and press the number one to speak with someone as soon as possible.