HAMPTON, Va. – Alex Careless, 18, told News 3 he was beaten up and robbed while delivering a pizza on Covenant Court just after 11 p.m on May 28.

Careless said two males approached him and threatened his life. He said the robbers beat him up then robbed him of $17 and a pizza.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Gofundme page has been set up for Careless.

