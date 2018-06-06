North Carolina man dies swimming off Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A 55-year-old North Carolina man died Wednesday while swimming near Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to the National Park Service, the call came in at 10 a.m. The man, who was visiting from Benson, North Carolina, was first seen on a small sandbar approximately 50 yards from the beach south of the Frisco Day Use Area.

Officials say a man went into the water and tried to provide assistance after hearing a call for help from the victim’s family. Before the bystander was able to reach the sandbar, the victim was swept away from what may have been a rip current. He did not have a flotation device, according to the NPS.

The bystander then retrieved the victim after his body got closer to the shore. Once the victim was brought back onto the beach, a female bystander tried to perform CPR on the victim.

Officials with Dare County Emergency Medical Services, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad and Seashore Rangers responded to the scene and continued resuscitation efforts, which were unsuccessful.

The NPS says this is the second swimming-related fatality off the Seashore this year and the second within the last four days. According to authorities, there were seven swimming-related deaths in 2017 and eight in 2016.

In the wake of this tragic incident, authorities are reminding beachgoers that the waters off Seashore beaches often produce powerful waves and dangerous rip currents. More information about rip currents and swimming safety may be found here.