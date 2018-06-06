Norfolk Police searching for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven in the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive late Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene just after 11 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the clerk, displayed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled the area on foot.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black man who is 18-20 years old and stands approximately 5’6″ tall. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, black Nike gym shorts and gray and white sneakers.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

