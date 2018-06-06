Norfolk-based helicopter squadron commander fired

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy has fired Helicopter Sea Combat 22 Commanding Officer, Commander Tim Rhatigan due to what they say is a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Rhatigan was relieved on June 1 and will be temporarily assigned to Commander of the Naval Air Force Atlantic until his next assignment.

Captain Shawn Bailey, who currently serves as the HSCWL Deputy Commodore, will take over the position until he is relieved in three to six months by the HSC-22 executive officer, Commander Mark Persiani.

Rhatigan took command of HSC-22 in May 2016.

“Command leaders are entrusted to uphold the highest standards of personal and professional conduct at all times. Meeting these high standards of conduct is as critical as meeting our high standards of material, personnel and operational readiness,” the Navy said in a statement.