NFL penalizes Baltimore Ravens for violation of offseason workout rules

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Baltimore Ravens will forfeit two workouts this week (June 7th, 8th) as penalty for violating rules related to offseason practices as laid out in the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

In addition to fining the club, the NFL also fined head coach John Harbaugh. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Harbaugh’s fine is $50,000.

In a statement, Harbaugh admits his team “has been singled out for pass coverage contact” during the early part of Offseason Team Activities (OTAs).

“We have heavily emphasized these CBA pass coverage rules in meetings, and coached them diligently on the practice field. It has also been our priority to include our veteran players, along with new Ravens who have practiced and played for other teams, in the process and use their input and ideas. Even with consistent and repeated teaching, these rules pose considerable adjustments for the young players. We have tried very hard to eliminate contact in pass coverage for OTAs, even so far as to pull players out of practice who struggle with these adjustments. I am confident we have done everything within our power and ability to practice within the rules, and we will continue to focus on preparing, teaching and practicing the right way.”

NFL.com reports: in 2016, both Baltimore and Harbaugh were fined for a similar infraction.

Ravens statements regarding the NFL ruling: pic.twitter.com/ia0XP5V4Qs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 6, 2018