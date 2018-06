Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Acting Newport News Police Chief Mike Grinstead and the newly selected Chief of Police, Steve Drew, met with the public Tuesday.

It was an opportunity for the public to meet their new chief. NNPD gave tours of the Newport News Police Command Bus and showed off their new drone.

"The citizens of this community coming together, I just feel a lot of good energy here. A lot of smiles, people seem to be interested and that's a good sign for any police chief," Drew said.

Drew officially starts July 2.