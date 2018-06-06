Mother of four sets world record for eating Hwy 55 hamburgers

RALEIGH, N.C. – Molly Schuyler, a Sacramento woman and the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record Wednesday at the Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship – by eating three and a half pounds of ground beef in one minute and 25 seconds.

Schuyler won $2,500 from the All Pro Eating-sanctioned competition, which she also won last year by finishing seven stacked hamburger patties in one minute and 37 seconds.

“I haven’t slept for four days and haven’t eaten in three,” said Schuyler pre-competition and after flying 2,300 miles to attend. “But Hwy 55 is like family to me. And when I get in a zone, I stay in it until I do what I came to do.”

Guests of the Mount Olive, N.C.-based burger joint can attempt the challenge themselves. If they can consume seven hamburger patties and four trimmings on a bun with fries and a drink in 30 minutes (28 minutes and 35 seconds more than Schuyler, for the record), the challenge is free. Otherwise, it costs $29.99.