Man dies in Elizabeth City multi-vehicle crash

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A man died after a multi-vehicle crash on NC-344 Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City Tuesday morning.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:30 a.m. near the Coast Guard base.

The first vehicle, a four-door 2008 Chevrolet truck, was traveling southbound on the two-lane road when his vehicle crossed the center lane. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Troy Lee Parks of Elizabeth City.

A second vehicle, a two-door 1988 Chevrolet truck that was pulling a steel trailer, was traveling northbound on the same road when he swerved toward the right to avoid being hit by Parks’ vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Justin Boyce.

Troopers said Parks’ vehicle hit the steel trailer head-on. The impact caused the trailer to detach from the truck and spin backwards.

A third vehicle, a four-door 2010 Honda Accord, was driving behind Boyce’s vehicle and hit the trailer after it spun backwards. The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as 16-year-old Faith Jordan. 16-year-old Connor Roughton was the passenger in Jordan’s vehicle.

Medics pronounced Parks dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities also found needles and a small bag of heroin in the center console of his vehicle.

An ambulance took Boyce to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, where he was treated and later released. Family members told medics they would take Jordan and Roughton to the hospital themselves.