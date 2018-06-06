Watch: Astronauts launching to International Space Station

Three astronauts will launch towards the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst are set to lift off aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 7:12 a.m.

The Soyuz MS-09 is set to arrive at the International Space Station Friday morning. The three astronauts will be greeted by their fellow Expedition 56 crewmates: NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.

ISS residents’ missions typically last five to six months.