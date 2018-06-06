Fire department reminds beachgoers not to dig deep holes in sand

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk fire department has a warning for beach visitors: do not dig too deep in the sand.

Digging deep holes could pose a danger to not only other beach visitors but fire officials and emergency medical services.

The fire department shared a photo of a hole filled in Tuesday in Nags Head.

When dug deeper than they are wide like the hole in the photo, holes in the sand are prone to collapse, and getting trapped in one could have serious consequences.

After dark when visibility is low these holes become even more dangerous.