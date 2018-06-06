Inmate stabbed with homemade weapon at North Carolina prison

SWANQUARTER, N.C. – An inmate was assaulted at Hyde Correctional Institution Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The department says a group of inmates stabbed the inmate with a homemade weapon while on the recreation yard.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what is considered to be a non-life threatening injury.

This incident is currently under internal investigation. NCDPS is cooperating with local law enforcement in case any criminal charges are filed.

