Former reality TV star expected to plead guilty to deadly car crash charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Melissa Hancock, a former reality TV star, is expected to plead guilty to a DUI charge in court Wednesday.

The charge stems from a deadly car crash in Virginia Beach last November.

Police told News 3 she was driving drunk the wrong way on I-264, hitting Daniel Dill’s car.

The 29-year-old was a Petty Officer in the Coast Guard.

He died the next day.

Last month, Hancock admitted guilt to the crash.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving the wrong way, and failure to obey a highway sign.

Hancock used to appeared on the Lifetime reality TV show ‘Little Women: Atlanta”.

She now faces up to 21 years in prison.