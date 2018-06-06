× First Warning Forecast: Below Normal Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are tracking a few leftover showers this morning with temperatures will start off in the low to mid 60s once again. We will be in and out of cloud cover through the day going from mostly to a partly sunny sky. Highs will cool into the upper 70s on Wednesday. There is a 20% chance of a pop up shower as the cold front makes it through our area this afternoon but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will stay in the 70s on Thursday with a 0% chance of rain and plenty of sunshine. Friday we will warm back up into the 80s with more sunshine and once again a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday is looking like the best day of the weekend with highs flirting with the 90s once again. Rain chances will stick to a low 30% which won’t move in until the evening so most of the day we will be completely dry. Sunday we are tracking a bigger chance of rain off and on throughout the day at a 50% chance. There could be a thunderstorm mixed in with the rain. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 80s.

Monday we start off cooler in the 70s with a 30% chance of rain then warm back up into the lower 80s, where we should be for this time of year with only a 20% chance of a shower.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1985 Severe Weather: Central Virginia, Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

